Banking Hall Assault: Cop to face court

The police officer who inhumanely battered a woman at the Shiashe branch of Midland Savings and Loans has been charged with assault.

Lance Corporal Fredrick Amanor who has since been interdicted is expected to appear before the court latest Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

“The IGP asked that the Police officer in question be picked up and put in police custody. He has been charged with assault and will be in court either today or tomorrow,” ACP David Eklu, Director General of Police, Public Affairs disclosed on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Tuesday.

”The Uniform we wear represents the authority of the State. Where the officer abuses the authority vested in him or her, the law must take its course,” he added.

Background

A footage of Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

Midland suspends Staff

Meanwhile, the management of Midland Savings and Loans suspended all staff present during the assault on its customer Patience Osafo and looked on unconcerned.

The financial firm has also apologised for the action and promised to compensate the woman.

“As an institution that prides itself in quality customer service, our staff on duty who were witnesses to this cruel act and could not to restrain the police officer or ensure the safety of our customer and the child will also be dealt with according to our internal disciplinary procedures. For this reason, all staff involved have been suspended as internal disciplinary procedures continue.

“In the meantime, management has had initial discussions with representatives of Patience Osafo and the legal team are in the process of fashioning out an appropriate compensation package for our customer and same shall be communicated to her in due course.

“Indeed there is no amount of recompense that can mitigate or even totally alleviate the pain and embarrassment meted out to our dear customer who only wanted her money. We are only hoping that these gestures will go a long way to express our deep remorse and promise that never again will such a barbaric act happen at any of our branches,” the financial institution said in a statement.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ama Kwaa Armah & Nana Ekua Eshun