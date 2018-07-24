E/R: Man, 57, gunned down by unknown assailants

A 57-year-old man, Tetteh Kwao, has been gunned down in a forest at Apono Apono in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern region by unknown assailants.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Suhum government Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the family of the deceased reported to the Suhum police Station that on Monday July 23, 2018, at about 10am, Kwao went to the forest to bring home logs to repair his broken toilet while wielding his single barrel shot gun.

However, at about 11am some women who were returning home from their farms saw the lifeless body of the deceased lying on the footpath with blood sprinkled on the ground and with his shot gun lying beside him.

The family quickly rushed to the bush where the story was confirmed and later made a report to the Police.

A team of Police officers were deployed to the scene. Upon reaching there, they saw the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood wearing a pair of ash trousers and a black lacoste T-shirt.

According to the PRO, the single barreled shot gun was found lying beside him alongside two chain saw logs and his footwear.

Further inspection led to the retrieval of two AAA cartridges from the pocket of the deceased.

Police noticed deep perforation that had blood clot on the left side of his chest.

Meanwhile, the single barreled gun, the two chain saw logs, his bag containing two fresh maize and a cutlass were collected as exhibits.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah