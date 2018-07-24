EC chair job will be unstable – Sylvester Mensah

The former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah has predicted that the position of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission will be unstable for a long time.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday nominated the Executive Director for Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) Jean Mensa as the next EC chairperson after he removed Charlotte Osei.

Her nomination has been rejected by members of the largest opposition party the National Democratic Congress who claim Mrs. Mensa is a dye-in-the-wool NPP member.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia described the nomination as “senseless” and “indecent”.

“We are shocked because until this appointment the president had given assurance to the nation that the persons to be appointed into the Commission would be persons whose integrity and political neutrality would be above board,” bemoaned the largest opposition party in a statement Monday.

Speaking on Morning Starr, the former NHIA boss said the action of President Akufo-Addo will have severe effects on the EC top job adding that the EC will not be breathing well for some time to come.

“To remove an Electoral Commissioner on the basis on procurement is below the bar. With this, we have opened the floodgates and that position will not become stable…that is a worry. For a very long time to come, the EC will not be breathing well,” the NDC presidential hopeful told host Francis Abban on Tuesday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM