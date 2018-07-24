FIFA Men’s Player 2018 nominees: Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe make list

The football’s governing body, FIFA has released the nominees for the best FIFA Men’s Player 2018. The nominees for the period 3 July 2017-15 July 2018.

The list includes Juventus’ new signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid. France won the FIFA 2018 World Cup after defeating Croatia in the final.

So it is no surprise the list will have players from both the countries. From France, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane. Croatia captain Luka Modric is also in the list.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star and Raphael Varane also won the Champions League with Real Madrid when they defeated Liverpool in the final. Barcelona star Lionel Messi has made it to the list.

The full list:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo
  2. Kevin De Bruyne
  3. Antoine Griezmann
  4. Eden Hazard
  5. Harry Kane
  6. Kylian Mbappe
  7. Lionel Messi
  8. Luka Modric
  9. Mohamed Salah
  10. Raphael Varane

Source: FIFA

