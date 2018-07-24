I featured Olamide on new album – Shatta Wale

Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said he featured Nigerian Afro beats act Olamide on his latest album.

‘Amount’ – the second official single off the most highly anticipated album of 2018, ‘Reign’, premiered on MTVBase Monday.

Speaking on the Starr Drive with Giovanni Caleb and Berla Mundi, he emphasized that he is also planning a big collaboration with Nigerian music icon Wizkid.

“Actually, Wizkid and I are planning on shooting a couple of videos and there are somethings we’ve really planned on doing but he is busy now,” the ‘Gringo’ singer stated.

He added: “But Olamide is the only artiste I featured on my album because I really want to make a statement with this album. You know I wanted to get one of the toughest guys in Africa who also holds the crowd like me, someone who is understood by the people and Olamide is the artiste I chose for this album. I want people to really feel the true Shatta with this album.”

According to the artiste “Amount” is really doing well and my phone is flooded with notification after I released the video.”

The video was shot in South Africa by the acclaimed Nigerian video director, Sesan, who was also responsible for the groundbreaking ‘Gringo’ video which was shot in Texas, USA. The two also teamed up for ‘Bulletproof’, which was shot at locations in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the ‘Taking Over” hitmaker has stressed he has not broken up with his fiancée Shatta Mitchy despite the recent brawl between them.

“Shatta Michy and I are still dating all that was going on in the media are all just showbiz,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Shadey Emmanuel