I want to collaborate with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy – Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian Gospel musician Obaapa Christy has said she is looking forward to collaborate with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for her new album.

According to her, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are part of her favorite artists she listens to often.

“I look at some of the stage performance from both gospel and secular musicians to improve upon my stage craft when performing. I used to be adding some of Samini stage act and add my part to make my performance what it is,” the “Destiny Changer” hitmaker said.

She further went on to say that rebranding from her previous name Christian Love to Obaapa Christy hasn’t affected her adversely.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has served notice he is ready for any form of collaboration.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he said: “I am ready for any type of music genre that you would put on me so long as I get to do my own thing on it I will do it. So if Obaapa Christy wants to put me on her song I am ready for her.”

