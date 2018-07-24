Jean Mensa’s nomination: Ghana’s democracy highly at risk – DYMOG

The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) says Ghana’s democracy, peace and stability are “highly at risk” if the controversies brewing from the nomination of Jean Mensa are not managed properly.

President Akufo-Addo on July 19 announced Mrs Mensa who is the Executive Director of the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) as the chairperson-nominee of the EC.

She is to replace Charlotte Osei who was removed with her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – by the President following recommendations by a committee set up by the Chief Justice to probe a petition against them.

Mrs Mensah was nominated with three others including Samuel Tettey, Dr Eric Asare Bossman to fill the gap left behind by the sacked two Deputies chairpersons of the EC.

A private citizen, Fafali Nyonator following the dismissal of the Mrs. Osei besieged the apex court of the land, seeking: “An order of perpetual injunction restraining His Excellency the president of the Republic of Ghana from appointing any person to the position of chairperson of the Electoral Commission until that position has become lawfully vacant in accordance with proper processes and procedures as by law established.”

Not waiting for the reliefs of the plaintiff to be heard, President Akufo-Addo went ahead to nominate, Mrs Mensa as the replacement for Mrs Osei.

Commenting on Mrs Mensa’s nomination DYMOG said in a statement Tuesday that it would have been expedient if the President had waited for the conclusive determination of the suits before putting out names for consideration.

The verdict of the Supreme Court, according to DYMOG would have addressed sentiments about the removal of the former EC Boss and consequentially enabled a healthy focus on the appointment of the new EC officials.

“It’s, therefore, our judgement that the hurried move by the President heightens suspicions that government and the NPP premeditatedly orchestrated the removal of the former EC Boss and her deputies to replace them with pro-NPP officials. This is really avoidable!” said the statement.

“Suspicions whether real or perceived about the President appointing people who are NPP inclined to have the potency to develop a culture where political parties will sack EC officials through fair or foul means when they win power. If this becomes the norm, our democracy will be under threat!

“Elections are a crucial part of our democratic process and so, should be handled legally and common-sensically. Strategic stakeholder management is essential in any electoral process and the effectiveness of same influences the success of any elections,” added the statement.

