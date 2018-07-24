Michael Essien completes UEFA B Coaching Course

By Starrfmonline

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has obtained his UEFA B coaching license.

The B licence means the 35-year-old can now begin the process of venturing into football management at a certain level.

Essien, along with several other ex-internationals were taken through classroom and practical sessions at the Football Association of Wales Coaching Education center in Wales.

Essien completed the course in June 2018, and part of his lessons included analyzing some matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Essien’s current qualification makes him eligible to manage a  club in the Ghana Premier League, but will have to obtain his Pro License before dreaming of managing in the English top-tier league.

Essien, who is the ambassador for ‘Rexona Be The Next Champion’, is currently without a club after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

He was released by the club before the commencement of the upcoming season, having spent a year-and-half in the Indonesian topflight.

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

