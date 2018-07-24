NPA suspends Excel, Union, other OMCs

Five oil marketing companies have been suspended by the National Petroleum Authority for engaging in activities that led to the loss of revenue to the state.

It is unclear the specific crimes of the companies, but a statement from the NPA said the firms are to remain suspended between a period of one and three months.

“The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the General Public that the following Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) have been suspended for periods of between one month and three months, effective 18th July 2018, for their involvement in activities that led to loss of tax revenue to the Government of Ghana,” the NPA statement said.

Below are details of the statement by the NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the General Public that the following Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) have been suspended for periods of between one month and three months, effective 18th July 2018, for their involvement in activities that led to loss of tax revenue to the Government of Ghana

As a result of this, the listed companies are to desist from engaging in the sale, supply, transportation, discharge and receipt of petroleum products for the duration of their suspension.

CATEGORY I (ONE MONTH SUSPENSION)

NAME OF COMPANY

Union oil Ghana Limited

Agapet Limited 

Excel Oil Company Limited 

Misyl Energy Company Limited 

Globex Energy Company Limited

CATEGORY II (THREE MONTH SUSPENSION)

Petro Afrique Company Limited

Life Petroleum Company Limited

Unique Company Limited

The public is therefore advised to desist from doing business with or report any infringement on the part of the listed companies to the NPA.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM