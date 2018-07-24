Prof Hinson takes over Perez University College

Professor Robert E. Hinson has been appointed as a Consultant Rector at the Perez University College effective 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019.



Perez University College, which is an educational initiative of the Perez Chapel International, has, as its core values: faith, honesty and excellence.



Located at Pomadze-Winneba, the Perez University College is in the throes of establishing a vibrant city campus in the Dzorwulu area in Accra; and currently boasts of Perez Business School, Perez School of Communication and Social Science; Perez School of Theology and Perez School of Engineering.



Perez Chapel International, the parent institution for the Perez University College, was founded in 1987. Perez Chapel International, formerly known as Word Miracle Church International, started in Tamale, Northern Ghana on 29 March 1987. Currently headquartered at Dzorwulu Junction, Accra, Ghana; PCI has branches in nearly two dozen countries.



The Perez University College is governed by an eminent council headed by Bishop Charles Agyinasare as Chancellor – Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International. Dr. Agyinasare has preached the gospel of Jesus Christ in nearly 90 countries.



Prof. Robert E. Hinson’s profile



Prof. Robert E. Hinson has been a professor at the University of Ghana Business School for about a decade, been a research associate at the University of Free State Business School for over half a decade; and spoken and taught in various universities across the world. He is a Chartered Marketer, holds an MBA and Doctorate in Marketing from the University of Ghana and a PhD in International Business from the Aalborg University in Denmark.



Prof. Hinson has delivered hundreds of professional and scholarly presentations on marketing, sales and service in Africa, Europe, Australia, Asia; and the Americas. He has been conducting customer service and related training and consultancy interventions for the past two decades.



Prof. Hinson’s research has a focus on marketing and communications; information and technology management; service management; as well as social responsibility and sustainability management, and is published in internationally rated journals like the International Journal of Market Research, International Journal of Public Sector Management, International Journal of Bank Marketing, Journal of International Consumer Marketing, Journal of African Business, and the Journal of Marketing Channels.



In his role as Consulting Rector, Prof. Hinson is tasked with advising on the conduct of an audit/review of all undergraduate programmes at Perez University College to reflect the best emerging trends in engineering, agri-business, communications, ministry and business education. He is also tasked with assisting in the conduct of a benchmark internal customer service and student customer experience survey by end of December 2018.



