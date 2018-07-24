Sarkodie hails M.anifest over ‘Azumah Nelson flow’

It appears Ghanaian rappers M.anifest and Sarkodie have finally put aside their differences and are willing to support each other succeed.

Sarkodie known for hit songs such as ‘illuminati’ and ‘Oluwa’ lauded the ‘Someway Bi’ singer over his recent song celebrating boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

M.anifest, who popularly refers to himself as the God MC few months ago commended Sarkodie for his road safety song and it appears the gesture has been reciprocated by the ‘Mary’ rapper.

Sarkodie in a tweet Tuesday morning hailed M.anifest’ latest video celebrating the life of boxer Azumah Nelson.

“Azumah Nelson Flow. My man always comes through with ‘em dope visuals. Love this,”

M.anifest – Azumah Nelson Flow https://t.co/yV4w5N2HtW via @YouTube my man always come through with em dope visuals 👌🏾👌🏾🇬🇭🇬🇭 Love this — HIGHES➕ (@sarkodie) July 24, 2018



M.anifest and Sarkodie are seen as the two best in Ghana. The two engaged in a brutal lyrical war two years after a song by M.anifest titled ‘God MC’ was interpreted to be an attack on Srakodie.

Tema based Sarkodie fired back with Kanta splitting opinions among the public as to who had the best diss song.

Below is Azumah Nelson flow by M.anifest