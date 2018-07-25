50 Cent accuses Mayweather of causing rapper’s death

The ongoing social media beef between 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather has now led to the New York rapper making some pretty serious claims on Instagram, XXLMAG.COM reports.

After the two hurled insults at each other, 50 has now accused Mayweather of sleeping with late rapper Earl Hayes’ wife Stephanie Moseley, leading to Hayes killing himself and Moseley.

In 2014, Hayes reportedly FaceTimed Mayweather from his home before murdering Moseley. The rapper then continued to talk with the boxer on FaceTime before taking his own life.

While it was originally believed that Hayes was upset because Moseley had slept with Trey Songz while they were married, 50 Cent now claims Mayweather was the reason for the turmoil in their relationship.

According to 50, Hayes, a former artist of the boxer, called Mayweather on the day of the murder-suicide because he was confronting the fighter about sleeping with his wife.

“Tell everybody why you were on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about f***ing his wife,” 50 wrote in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday.

The rapper also alleges that it was Mayweather who created the rumours about Moseley sleeping with Trey Songz and called out the boxer for heading to the Los Angeles Clippers game after the incident.

“You were pumping all that Trey Songz shit, get the f**k outta here. You didn’t give a f**k you just went to watch the ball game,” he added.

Sleeping with Hayes’ wife wasn’t the only allegation 50 Cent made in his Instagram post. The artist also claims Mayweather attempted to sleep with rapper P Reala’s significant other, Jessica, but Reala didn’t care.

“I watched you do some foul shit to Reala and he is your best friend,” 50 wrote in the caption. “When he broke up with his girl Jessica, you kept her around, got her an apartment, bought her a car because you wanted to fuck her. Reala ain’t sweat it.”

