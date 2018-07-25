CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana Stars leave Ghana Today

By Starrfmonline

Ghana’s sole representative in this year’s  CAF Confederation Cup are expected to leave Ghana today for their fourth group stage fixture  with AS Vita with a 22 man contingent.

AS Vita Club will host the Fire Boys on Sunday at the Stade de Matyrs in Kinshasa .

The Congolese lost 2-1 in the reverse a week ago in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The contingent will consist of 15 players, 5 technical staff and 2 officials.

Below is the list:

Joseph Addo, Tijani Ahmed, Caleb Amankwah, Farouk Adams, Paul Aidoo, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid, Emmanuel Boateng, Sam Adams, Zakaria Mumuni, Fataw Abdulrahman, Noah Martey, Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed.

 

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

