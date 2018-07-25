CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana Stars leave Ghana Today

Ghana’s sole representative in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup are expected to leave Ghana today for their fourth group stage fixture with AS Vita with a 22 man contingent.

AS Vita Club will host the Fire Boys on Sunday at the Stade de Matyrs in Kinshasa .

The Congolese lost 2-1 in the reverse a week ago in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The contingent will consist of 15 players, 5 technical staff and 2 officials.

Below is the list:

Joseph Addo, Tijani Ahmed, Caleb Amankwah, Farouk Adams, Paul Aidoo, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid, Emmanuel Boateng, Sam Adams, Zakaria Mumuni, Fataw Abdulrahman, Noah Martey, Bright Adjei and Yahaya Mohammed.

