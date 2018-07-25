EPL: Chelsea to build smoking room for Sarri

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly looking to build a smoking box at Stamford Bridge for new manager Maurizio Sarri.

It is said that the former Napoli boss smokes about four to five boxes of cigarette everyday and is a chain-smoker. Sarri was regularly seen smoking on the touchline during his stints as the manager of Napoli and Empoli.

The Daily Mirror state that Chelsea are looking to build a smoking box at Stamford Bridge for Sarri, since smoking on the touchline is not allowed in England.

Chelsea know of the manager’s habit of smoking and building a smoking room will allow Sarri to smoke before games instead of smoking near the touchline.

While it will be difficult for other clubs to take the same decision, but Chelsea are doing everything they can to make Sarri happy after the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Source:calciomercato