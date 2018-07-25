FIFA U-20 WWC: Ghana’s Spain tour called off

By Starrfmonline

Ghana’s female national U-20 team, the Black Princesses’ plans to tour Spain ahead of their FIFA U-20 World Cup next month have been called off due to poor travel arrangements.

The team will therefore travel to France on Monday barring any challenges  ahead of the Tournament.

The Black Princesses started their preparation in Kumasi with a mini training game against a Kumasi select side before moving to the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence to continue their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses are in group A of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with host France, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Coach Yusif Basigi  is expected to announce his final 21-man squad for before the team departs on Monday.

Ghana is making a fifth successive appearance at the World Cup.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

