First ever Corporate Fashion Event opens July 26

The first ever fashion event in Ghana, specifically tailored to Corporate fashion and accessories in Ghana will officially open tomorrow, 26th July 2018.

The 3-day event dubbed Corporate Fashion Exposé with the theme “WEAR IT RIGHT” is organized by Maria’s Fashion House, a unisex clothes production house that specializes in affordable, Afrocentric, formal, evening and casual outfits with over 15 years’ design and creative experience.

Speaking ahead of the official opening ceremony, the Executive Director of Maria’s Fashion House, Maria Adams noted that the main idea behind the event is to lead a movement where Ghanaian and African produced fabrics will be well tailored for official corporate events and not limited only to Fridays and weekends.

According to her, Corporate Ghana must help change the Ghanaian fashion industry’s narrative, especially when it comes to patronage of our locally produced fabrics for corporate wears.

She said that “the time has come for us as Ghanaians to walk the talk of pushing made in Ghana products out there. We often have limited the use of our Ghanaian and African fabrics to only Friday wears. But there is a lot more use we can put these fabrics to and Corporate Fashion Exposé wants to start that movement where we can proudly wear well-tailored outfits produced from our local fabrics to official events at any point in time be it conferences and other office meetings”.

The 3-day event comprises – exhibitions of corporate wears and fashion accessories, a Style Guide session for ladies and gentlemen on the second day to be facilitated by seasoned stylists and male grooming expert. The third day Saturday 28th July 2018 will be climaxed with a Corporate Fashion Show event where two (2) distinguished personalities will be recognized and awarded for their commitment to the promotion of locally produced fabrics through their dress styles and advocacies.

Designers expected to grace the runway on Saturday include, Afromod Trends, Dzine Dzakuma, Abrantie, Maria’s Fashion House and Roweena Creations. The event is being organized with the support of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the National Commission on Culture, two institutions leading the charge for the patronage of made in Ghana goods.

