Four eye Egypt coaching job

The Egyptian Football Association said it was choosing the national team’s next coach out of four candidates who are being considered by a committee.

The candidates being considered are the Spanish Quique Sanchez Flores, Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, Vahid Halilhodzic from Bosnia, and Colombia’s Jorge Luis Pinto, the federation said on Twitter.

The candidates are being considered by a committee comprising former Egyptian football players Magdi Abdelghani and Hazem Emam, and former international referee Essam Abdel-fattah, the federation said.

The federation is choosing a successor for Argentinean coach Hector Cuper after his contract expired following the World Cup, where Egypt lost all three of the matches they played in. Cuper took the post in March 2015 from former coach Shawky Ghareeb, leading the country last year to its first World Cup in 28 years.