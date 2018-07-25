Friendly: Sulley Muntari dons Hearts Jersey against Bechem United

Sulley Muntari wore the Hearts of Oak colours for the first time after he played in the team’s warm-up friendly against Bechem United at the Ajax Park.

The midfielder was introduced in the second half of the game and lasted 27 minutes on the pitch as Hearts Of Oak defeated Bechem United 3-0 with goals coming from Patrick Razak and Obeng Junior who scored twice on the day.

Muntari has been training with the Phobians in his bid to keep fit as most of the European seasons are yet to kick start.

The 32-year-old returned to his native country after ending his spell with Spanish Club Deportivo La Coruna.

He is expected to join a new Club before the transfer window comes to a close.

