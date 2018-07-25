GPL: Inter Allies confirm Rashid Iddi as head coach

Premier League side, Inter Allies have announced the appointment of Rashid Iddi as the head coach of the club after the departure of Kenichi Yatsuhatsi.

Despite football in the country been brought to a halt after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Ans documentary, Iddi has started working with the team in training.

The hard-working and dedicated coach was assistant to head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin during the 2014/15 season where they helped the ‘Eleven Is To One’ to finish sixth.

He returned again for a very short spell as an assistant coach to the late Herbert Addo in the early embers of the 2015/16 season.

After his appointment, vice president of the club Delali Eric Senaye said, “We are happy to have Rashid back and we know he will do a good job.”

Source:Interallies