Lil Win part ways with Boss Nation Music Group

Popular entertainer Lil Win is no longer a member of the Boss Nation Music Group, his managers have announced.

According to a statement, the ties with Boss Nation was severed as a result of the establishment of Lil Win’s own record label – Wezzy Empire.

“As management of Wezzy Empire, we officially inform the General public on the withdrawal of our Artiste/CEO Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win” from the Boss Nation Music Group in which he was a vibrant member.

“He therefore dissociates himself from any dealings and activities of Boss Nation. This development arose as a result our artiste/CEO’s recent establishment of his own Record Label “Wezzy Empire” which seeks to elevate his music career and that of other promising talents to the desired pedestal,” the statement signed by head of communications Yeboah Gilbert said.

It added: “He is forever grateful for the time and support he enjoyed with the old label “Boss Nation Music” but it is time to move to greater heights with his personal Wezzy Empire Label.

“Wezzy Empire is a conglomerate in the entertainment business that includes outfits such as Wezzy Empire Records, Wezzy Empire Management, Wezzy Empire Movies & Wezzy Empire Events.”

The label is headed by the versatile and enthusiastic actor/musician and businessman Kwadwo Nkansah, affectionately known as Lil Win.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM