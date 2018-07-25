Pre-Season Friendly: Asamoah Gyan Scores For Kayserispor

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan scored the consolation goal for Kayserispor in their 2-1 reverse against Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The Dutch side took a 2-0 lead in the second-half but the Black Stars skipper reduced the deficit for his side with a clinical finish in the 75th minute at the Hollanda Kampi.

Gyan’s goal lifted his side to come back into the game but they couldn’t score before the game petered out.

The former Sunderland striker decided to remain with the Turkish Super League side after accepting to salary cut.

Source:Kayserisporfc