Akyem Tafo: MTN Ghana supports Ohum Festival

Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 presented a cheque of GHS 5,000 to support this year’s Akyem Tafo Ohum festival in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The donation also includes MTN souvenirs, recharge cards worth GHC 500.00 and a hamper worth GHC 1,000.

Presenting the items at the Akyem Tafo palace, Prince Owusu Nyarko – Acting Commercial Manager acknowledged the importance of festivals in the country hence the decision to support its celebration.

“MTN as a telecommunication network supports about 22 festivals in Ghana with Ohum being part,” he indicated.

Mr. Owusu Nyarko in an interview after the donation cautioned mobile money users to be watchful of fraud, advising ‘no one should make public their mobile money pin and for that matter, if you have not initiated any transaction and you are prompted to approve any message, it is better to decline any message sent you.

He entreated the gathering to attend to it offices in times of difficulties or call the Call center number (100) for any assistance and explanations on their services.

Chief of Akyem Tafo, Osabarima Adusei Peasah IV receiving the donation expressed gratitude to the leading mobile telecommunications network in Ghana for supporting the celebration of the festival over the years.

He stated: “This is not the first time you are donating to us but the 2018 edition has been exceptional. We have embraced your donation and we promise to be with you always”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM