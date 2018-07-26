Activated charcoal might seem unassuming, but it offers a ton of incredible health benefits. It’s hard to believe that this simple powder is used in emergency rooms around the world to treat patients who have been poisoned or experienced a drug or alcohol overdose.

Benefits of Activated Charcoal are below.

1.Detox the Digestive System

Activated charcoal is powerful enough to detox poisons, drugs, and alcohol overdoses. The charcoal’s millions of tiny pores keep toxins like bleach, fertilizer,lead,etc from being absorbed into your body. It is a ” go to” treatment in these emergency situations.

2. Water Filtration

Since activated charcoal traps impurities and harmful substances, it’s a great filter for cleaner drinking water. It effectively removes organic chemicals, chlorine, lead, and even unpleasant tastes and odors.

3. Reduces Alcohol Poisoning and Prevents Hangovers

While activated charcoal doesn’t remove alcohol itself, it quickly strips away other toxins founds in mixers and artificial sweeteners. Plenty of studies,found that taking activated charcoal while you’re drinking can reduce your blood alcohol concentration significantly.

4. Improves Mental Clarity

Activated charcoal traps toxins from entering your digestive system, which keeps you feeling energetic and healthy. If you’re dealing with brain fog or chronic fatigue, give activated charcoal a try as a supplement!

5. Reduces Gas and Bloating

Activated charcoal can help you ease common digestive problems like bloating and gas. The charcoal works by trapping the food byproducts responsible for all your discomfort.For best results, take activated charcoal about an hour before eating a meal

6. Whitens Teeth

Activated charcoal has a porous structure. All the little nooks and crannies make it the ideal substance to attract tannins, the compounds found in coffee, tea, wine, and other things that cause unsightly stains on your teeth.

7. Skincare and Anti-Aging

Activated charcoal can even help erase signs of aging and rejuvenate your skin. It is found in numerous beauty and skincare products. All the dirt and toxins are trapped in the charcoal when it is rubbed unto the skin.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMOnline.com/103.5FM/With files from HuffPost