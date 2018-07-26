Chelsea sign ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green

By Starrfmonline

Chelsea on Thursday signed the former England goalkeeper, Robert Green, on a one-year contract, to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season.

Green won 12 England caps between 2005 and 2012 and played at the 2010 World Cup.

Related Posts

EPL: Chelsea to build smoking room for Sarri

Perth Glory 0-1 Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri makes winning start…

Antonio Conte to leave Chelsea, Sarri to replace him

His season at Chelsea will be his 20th as a professional after spells at Norwich, West Ham, QPR, Leeds and Huddersfield.

“It has been a whirlwind 24 hours,” Green told the Chelsea website. “You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

 

Source:AFP

You might also like
Sports

EPL: Chelsea to build smoking room for Sarri

Sports

Perth Glory 0-1 Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri makes winning start as manager

Sports

Antonio Conte to leave Chelsea, Sarri to replace him

Sports

Chelsea set to name Avram Grant as new manager

Comments
Loading...