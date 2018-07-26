Clash of the Elements: 2010 BP Oil Spillage

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill described as the worst oil spill in US history resulted in the loss of 11 lives, injury of 17 workers. A blame game followed between the three companies involved who paid millions of dollars in damages following a series of legal battles.

But the environmental impact and future implications remain unknown in a disaster that also lead to the resignation of CEO Tony Hayward whose attempt at Public Relations went up in flames.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM