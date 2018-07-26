Clash of the Elements: 2010 BP Oil Spillage

By Mohammed Awal

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill described as the worst oil spill in US history resulted in the loss of 11 lives, injury of 17 workers. A blame game followed between the three companies involved who paid millions of dollars in damages following a series of legal battles.

But the environmental impact and future implications remain unknown in a disaster that also lead to the resignation of CEO Tony Hayward whose attempt at Public Relations went up in flames.

Related Posts

Clash of the Elements: 2004 Tsunami

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Features

Clash of the Elements: 2004 Tsunami

Comments
Loading...