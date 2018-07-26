Daily minimum wage increased by 10%

The National Tripartite Committee has increased the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) by 10 percent.

The deal was reached at a meeting held on Thursday, 26 July 2018 and expected to take effect from 1 January 2019.

The previous NDMW of GHS 9.68 will now be GHS10.65.

In a statement, the Committee directed that all establishments, institutions or organisations whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum Wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from January 2019.

The committee added that any establishment, institution or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

According to the committee, the national daily minimum wage should be tax exempt.

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, represented government; the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA) was represented by its president, Terence R. Darko and the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) represented organised labour.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM