EC job: Council of State approves Jean Mensa, others

The Council of State has approved President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nomination for the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

The President last week nominated Mrs Mensa as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

She replaces Mrs. Charlotte Osei who was removed with her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – by the President following recommendations by a committee set up by the Chief Justice to probe a petition against them.

Mrs. Charlotte Osei reportedly breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts, prior to the 2016 elections.

Mr. Samuel Tettey — Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman — Deputy Chairperson and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa — Member of the Commission were also nominated for appointment by the President to fill vacancies at the Electoral Commission.

Sources at Jubilee House revealed to Starrfmonline.com that the president was expected to swear-in them today following but it has been re-scheduled to a later date.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM