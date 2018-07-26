Ferguson speaks for the first time after recovery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken for the first time since recovering from a brain hemorrhage.

Ferguson who is regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history was on May 5 due to speak at a dinner in Glasgow when he suffered a heavy nose bleed and was rushed to hospital.

The dinner was to celebrate 40 years since his former club Rangers won the European Cup Winners’ Cup. The 76-year-old has made a full recovery and says he will be back at Old Trafford later in the season.

In a video posted on Manchester United’s official Twitter page, Ferguson said: “Hello, just a quick message.

“First of all to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra Hospitals. Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care, I would not be sitting here today. So, thank you from me and my family. Thank you very much.

“It has made me feel so humble, as all the messages that I have had from around the world, wishing me the best and the good wishes, do resonate very strongly with me. So, thank you for that support that you have given me. Lastly, I will be back later in the season to watch the team. In the meantime, all the best to Jose [Mourinho] and the players. Thank you very much.”

Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 trophies during his 26 years in charge at United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

See video below:

On Saturday 5 May, the football world was rocked by the news that Sir Alex Ferguson had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Since then, the most successful manager in English football history has battled in a way only he knows how. Today, we bring you a special message. pic.twitter.com/NgGejgM46e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2018

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwadwo Sarpong Amfo