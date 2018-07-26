FIFA U-20 WWC: Ghana name squad

Ghana’s U-20 Female team ,Black Princesses’ head coach, Yusif Basigi has named a 21 man squad of the upcoming World U-20 World Cup in France.

The World Cup begins on August 5th, with the Black Princesses facing the host in the opener in Vannes.

Ghana will also face, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Below is the squad for the World Cup

Goalkeepers

Agyemang Esther

Annan Martha

Mc Carthy Kerrie.

Defenders

Hagan Cecilia

Tweneboah Justice

Amoako Linda

Anane Belinda

Badu Evelyn

Agbonadzi Shine

Asamoah Joyce

Asuako Philicity.

Midfielders

Asantewaa Grace

Acheampong Grace

Abambila Ernestina

Anokye Olivia

Agyemang Adu.

Foward

Obeng Helena

Anima Ruth

Patience Peterson

Sandra Owusu Ansah

Rafia Alhassan.

Source: Starrsportsgh