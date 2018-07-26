FIFA U-20 WWC: Ghana name squad

Ghana’s U-20 Female team ,Black Princesses’ head coach, Yusif Basigi has named a 21 man squad of the upcoming World U-20 World Cup in France.
The World Cup begins on August 5th, with the Black Princesses facing the host in the opener in Vannes.
Ghana will also face, the Netherlands and New Zealand.
Below is the squad for the World Cup
Goalkeepers
Agyemang Esther
Annan Martha
Mc Carthy Kerrie.
Defenders
Hagan Cecilia
Tweneboah Justice
Amoako Linda
Anane Belinda
Badu Evelyn
Agbonadzi Shine
Asamoah Joyce
Asuako Philicity.
Midfielders
Asantewaa Grace
Acheampong Grace
Abambila Ernestina
Anokye Olivia
Agyemang Adu.
Foward
Obeng Helena
Anima Ruth
Patience Peterson
Sandra Owusu Ansah
Rafia Alhassan.
Source: Starrsportsgh