JB’s Murder: Suspect dares Obiri Boahen to come clean

Daniel Asiedu, the self-confessed killer of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency Joseph Boakye Dankwa-Adu, has challenged deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen to come clean over the death of the lawmaker.

At a very dramatic day in court Thursday, the accused person, who was not allowed to speak in court said Obiri Boahen knows what caused the death of the late MP and challenged him to come out and speak.

Asiedu also threatened to take the matter to the International Criminal Court to seek justice.

In court Thursday, the magistrate, Ms Arit Nsemoh, DSP Goerge Amega, the prosecutor in the case, Nana Obiri Boahen all took turns to bemoan the delay of the matter.

“I am highly frustrated, highly disappointed. Another adjournment again…from the police investigator not in court. How possible? What kind of society is the police trying to paint for us? A member of Parliament has been murdered for three years and consistently we have been coming to court and adjournment upon adjournment that explains why the judge herself was very much angry,” Obiri-Boahen who has been holding a watching brief for the party and the family told Daily Heritage’s Murtala Inusah.

“What is happening, I mean what exactly is happening, what exactly is happening and they don’t want the whole world to know, what exactly is happening. I am not comfortable. I am not happy. I am angry and annoyed about the way the police is handling this matter,” he added.

Reacting to the allegation of the accused person, he said he is not worried at all and that the accused should not be taken seriously.

“It is because of the lackadaisical attitude that the police have adopted in handling this matter that has given him the opportunity to be doing all these things else we would have finished with the prosecution,” he stated.

NPP contracted me to kill JB Danquah

Asiedu who is the prime suspect in the trial of the murder of the Abuakwa North MP told an Accra District Court on June 20 that he and the other suspects were contracted by New Patriotic Party (NPP) to kill the lawmaker.

Nicknamed “Sexy Dondon”, Asiedu told the Court presided over by Her Worship Arit Nsemoh that his “contractors,” told him to indict certain persons in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) instead of the NPP.

Additionally, he indicated to the court that after he committed the crime, his arrest by the Police was staged just to cover up for his actual privies.

Another twist to the confession was that the first accused person told the court that at the appropriate time, he will mention the names of the persons who contracted him to commit the crime of murder.

The second accused person, Vincent Bosso, after the confession of the first accused person took his turn. He told the court that now that the first accused person has confessed, he ought to be released from custody because he knows nothing about the entire case. His involvement in the ongoing committal proceedings is a breach of his fundamental human rights, the second accused told the court.

Asiedu was arrested in 2016 after he was alleged to have stabbed the late MP with a knife leading to his death at his residence in Accra.

The lawmaker was killed on February 9, 2016, in his room at his Shiashie residence.

