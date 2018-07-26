Jean Mensa didn’t like EC job – Gyampo

A former fellow of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Professor Ransford Gyampo has disclosed that his former boss Jean Mensa didn’t like the Electoral Commission chair job that she has now been nominated for.

According to him, he once suggested the possibility of her becoming the EC chairperson in future, but Mrs. Mensa immediately said it was too stressful and that she was not interested.

“I remember one time we were working and I said ‘what if one day you are asked to be the EC chair’ and she said ‘no’ that is too stressful, I’m not interested,” Professor Gyampo told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

He said the competence of the executive director of the IEA is above board.

“She is an extremely competent person. She works from morning to dawn and so the EC staff should sit up and get ready for her because she is a goal-getter and an achiever”.

President Akufo-Addo on July 19 announced Mrs Mensa who is the Executive Director of the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) as the chairperson-nominee of the EC.

She is to replace Charlotte Osei who was removed with her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – by the President following recommendations by a committee set up by the Chief Justice to probe a petition against them.

Mrs. Mensah was nominated with three others including Samuel Tettey, Dr Eric Asare Bossman to fill the gap left behind by the sacked two Deputies chairpersons of the EC.

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has described development at the EC as regrettable.

“Current controversy surrounding removal of EC Chair and deputies and subsequent appointment of new commissioners is regrettable and carries a potential to erode Ghana’s democratic credentials,” he said in a tweet.

