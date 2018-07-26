Mali Elections: WAEON calls for peaceful, credible polls

STATEMENT – In April 2018, the Malian government confirmed its decision to hold presidential elections on July 29, 2018 amid security concerns, which have largely been cited as the underlying reason for the repeated postponement of local and regional elections in the country. While the conduct of this election comes at a time of increased threats to security and fear of violence from jihadists and armed groups operating in parts of the country, it presents an opportunity for Mali to chart a pathway towards stability and democratic development following the crisis in 2012.

With a few days to the polls, the West Africa Election Observers Network (WAEON) calls on all the 24 presidential candidates and their supporters, particularly, the two leading contenders, the incumbent, President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita and Soumaila Cisse, to uphold peaceful campaign practices and abide by the electoral rules. WAEON calls on the election management body to perform its duties effectively by making sure the conduct of the elections is in conformity with international standards and best practices. This calls for independence, impartiality and display of high professional standards in the management and conduct of the elections for the outcome to be widely accepted.

In concluding, the Network calls on the over 30,000 security personnel deployed to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and allow the election management body to conduct the elections without interference and security threats so that the electorate would be encouraged to participate in this milestone presidential elections peacefully and without fear.

Signed

James Lahai

Acting Chairman of WAEON and

National Coordinator, National Election Watch (NEW) – Sierra Leone