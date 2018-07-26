Midland assault: Cop pleads not guilty in Court

The Police Officer who attacked a customer at the Midland Savings and Loans, Fredrick Amanor Godzi has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault after he appeared in court.

The officer was on Thursday put before Circuit Court 10 presided over by Judge Ameley Quaye, where his charges were read to him.

After his plea of not guilty was taken, the court remanded him into police custody to reappear on the 9th of August 2018.

Lance Corporal Amanor brutishly assaulted the 36-year-old customer in the banking hall over a misunderstanding following her inability to withdraw GhC250.

A footage of Lance Corporal Amanor in uniform assaulting a woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media sparked outrage among Ghanaians over the weekend.

The 1:26 seconds amateur video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

Midland has since apologised over the action and promised to compensate the woman.

The officer who was later interdicted by the police had “his uniform and all other police accoutrements taken from him, pending internal disciplinary proceedings.”

The police further stated via their official twitter handle that “investigation has also commenced into the conduct of officials of the Midland Savings and Loans Limited, where the incident happened and all persons who are implicated would face the full rigours of the law.”

