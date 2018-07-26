Music is a God given talent – Lucky Mensah

Ghanaian veteran highlife musician Lucky Mensah has said music is a God given talent.

“Music is not the only thing I depend on. So, if you see that I’m not doing music then I’m doing other things. Music is a God given talent that I have so anytime I want to do music I would do it,” Mensah said.

When asked about his other businesses and whether he makes more money from them than music, he said his focus is to put bread and butter on the table of his family.

“Even Kwame Despite with all the money he has, he still does small businesses here and there to add up to the money he has, so that’s why I do another business so that me and my family won’t suffer,” Mensah opined.

According to him, he has taken on a few jobs most celebrities will shun, adding as part of his ambassadorial duties with Daddy Lumba, they are embarking on a sanitation project.

The veteran highlife musician later advised upcoming musicians not to be full of themselves when they become stars, but stay humble to continue to shine on the music stage.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Shadey Emmanuel

