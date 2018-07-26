Special NABCO interview for Persons With Disability

Special arrangements have been made for Persons With Disability (PWD) who cannot speak but have applied for placement under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be interviewed on Thursday July 26 and Friday July 27, 2018, the Chief Executive of NABCO has revealed.

According to Dr Ibrahim Anyars, this special arrangement is for persons who require assistance with sign language, with the addition of an expert in sign language present at the interview to help in translation.

The interviews will take place at all 10 regional capitals.

Dr Anyars, who spoke on the sidelines of a surprise visit to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday 25th July, 2018 to observe the interview process and interact with the applicants and NABCO officials, explained that applicants with basic mobility issues arising from a lack of sight or weak legs but could hear had been taken through the normal interview process.

“We have made special arrangements for our brothers and sisters who cannot speak but can hear us. We have set aside two days for them, with experts in sign language on hand to help interpret the questions and their answers. We want to give them a fair opportunity to also compete for the 100,000 jobs on offer under NABCO,” he assured.

Dr Anyars urged friends and family members to help PWDs to the various interview points on the two designated days – 26-27 July, 2018 to enable them go through the process.

Training for successful applicants begins next month, he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM