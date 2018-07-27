Amissah-Arthur didn’t milk Ghana – Methodist Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Most Reverend Titus K. Awotwi Pratt has described late former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as “truly incorruptible.”

“He never did politics that stole, never did politics that milked the national purse,” Most Reverend Awotwi observed Friday during the state burial of late former vice president.

Declaring that the ideals, ideas and principles of Mr Amissah-Arthur “will never ever die,” the Methodist Presiding Bishop said, “We as a nation are bereft of a patriotic, a decent and truly incorruptible statesman.”

“If we were to have persons of his type,” Most Reverend Awotwi told the congregants at the burial ceremony “to hold office these over sensitive areas of our economy, this country will be better and different.”

“We deserve the best and can be beyond aid should we believe and love Ghana as brother Bekoe believed in and loved Ghana,” he added.

The 67-year-old former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who died on 29 June after collapsing during a workout session at the Airforce Gym, was a “quintessential gentleman” in the “tempestuous waters of Ghana adversarial politics.

In a glowing tribute on behalf of the government at the state burial of the late former governor of the Bank of Ghana, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said: “His character and disposition was soothing in the tempestuous waters of Ghanaian adversarial politics.”

Dr Bawumia continued that his predecessor’s description by Ghanaians as a man who could not hurt a fly “tells volumes of the peaceful disposition of the man we mourn and celebrate today. Shakespeare says that “our good is oft interred with our bones.” Not so with Amissah-Arthur.”

Amissah-Arthur, the government said through Dr Bawumia had printed his mark on the Ghanaian political landscape in a manner that required telling for another generation.

He is being buried today, Friday, 27 July 2018 at the Military Cemetery, Accra after his remains were laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, July 26, where former ministers of state politicians and a government delegation led by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, filed to pay their last respects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM