Amissah-Arthur was a quintessential gentleman – Govt

The government has described the late former vice president Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur as a “quintessential gentleman” in the “tempestuous waters of Ghana adversarial politics.”

In a glowing tribute on behalf of the government at the state burial of the late former governor of the Bank of Ghana, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said: “His character and disposition was soothing in the tempestuous waters of Ghanaian adversarial politics.”

Dr Bawumia continued that his predecessor’s description by Ghanaians as a man who could not hurt a fly “tells volumes of the peaceful disposition of the man we mourn and celebrate today. Shakespeare says that “our good is oft interred with our bones.” Not so with Amissah-Arthur.”

Amissah-Arthur, the government said through Dr Bawumia had printed his mark on the Ghanaian political landscape in a manner that required telling for another generation.

“Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur we shall continue to hold you out as an ideal politician, you fought for your principles, and you lived out the meaning of your name to its fullest. Bekoe, you came, you fought, and you conquered,” eulogized Dr Bawumia in a government tribute that lasted about six minutes.

Throughout Amissah-Arthur’s long dedicated service to Ghana, said Dr Bawumia “one thing that we can all agree across the political divide is that he served Ghana with the utmost integrity. You served in various capacities and the history of Ghana will not be written without your name. You played your part and you played it well. We are all human and subject to all the failings of the human conditions, but you never failed to make an impression on all who came into contact with you.”

The 67-year-old former Governor of the Bank of Ghana died on 29 June after collapsing during a workout session at the Airforce Gym.

He is being buried today, Friday, 27 July 2018 at the Military Cemetery, Accra after his remains were laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Thursday, July 26, where former ministers of state politicians and a government delegation led by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, filed to pay their last respects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM