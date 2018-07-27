How to Get a Kiss on the First Date

First dates can be nerve wracking, especially if you think you might get a kiss. By setting up the kiss, establishing intimacy, and putting your best foot forward, you can create a perfect kissing opportunity. Learn how to!

Linger at the end of the date

At the end of your date, linger with your date before parting. Try not to fill every moment with words. Draw out natural pauses, which allows a moment of anticipation to build. Remember, you don’t have to talk all the time in order to create a special moment.

Get physically close

Minimize the physical distance between you and your date. You can sweep their hair out of their eyes or touch their arm. Touch indicates that you’re ready for a more intimate moment. Remember to look for signs that your touch is welcome.

Pay your date a compliment

Say something sincere to make your date feel close to you. Even though you don’t know each other well, try to pay them a genuine compliment about the nice time you’ve had. You’ll be physically close, and your words will create emotional intimacy.

Shoot a glance at your date’s lips

Draw out the moment after your compliment and glance at your date’s lips. Hold your gaze there only for a second or two, then make eye contact again. Keep your mouth gently parted, ready to kiss. If your date looks at your lips too, that is a great sign.

Ask your date if you can kiss them

If you’re not sure about kissing your date, just ask them. This step might prevent you from getting rejected, if you’re worried about that.

Lean in for the kiss

Gently press your lips against theirs. Your date may take the lead with the kiss, or they may turn away. If they kiss you back, kiss slowly. Pay attention to their body language.

Break the touch barrier

Whenever it feels appropriate during the date, gently touch your date. Find opportunities to get comfortable touching one another, which will remove the pressure of touching intimately for the first time when kissing. Try to touch more than once before the kiss.

Build intimacy with your date by smiling as you hang out together

A kind smile or laugh lets your date know that you’re interested in what they have to say and find them engaging. It also lets them know you’re having a good time and enjoying their company. Keep your smile genuine

Look at your date to let them know you’re paying attention to them

Eye contact can also build trust and foster affection. It shows your date that you’re not afraid to be vulnerable. Give your date your full attention while they are talking by putting away your phone and looking at them. Ask questions to make them know you’re listening.

Respect your date’s boundaries

If your date says that they do not want to kiss or pulls away from you, don’t force them to kiss. It may be that they like you but are not ready for physical intimacy yet.

