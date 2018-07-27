Politicians can work in unity – Methodist Bishop

The presiding bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Titus Awotwi Pratt, has advised politicians to live in harmony, despite their political differences.

According to him, politicians in Ghana can remain united and at the same time discharge their duties without acrimony.

‘’You can still live and stay together as citizens of this nation and still do your duties as politicians,” the religious leader counselled while giving the sermon at the burial service of the late vice president Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

The former governor of the Central Bank, Amissah-Arthur died on 29 June 2018 at the 37 Military shortly after being rushed there after he reportedly collapsed during a workout session at the Airforce base gym.

Most Rev Awotwi Pratt admonished politicians to live a modest life and emulate the kind soul of the late Amissah-Arthur.

The late Amissah-Arthur was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by the Parliament of Ghana. He was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the vice-president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the sudden death of John Atta Mills on 24 July 2012.

Amissah-Arthur was a research assistant at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research between 1974 and 1975. He later joined the Economics Department as a teaching assistant from 1977 to 1978, going on to become an assistant lecturer in 1979.

He lectured at the Department of Economics at the University of Ghana between 1980 and 1988.

He has also been a lecturer at the Department of Economics, Anambra State College of Education, Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria (August 1981 – July 1983). He went into politics until 1997.

He worked as a consultant for the World Bank in The Gambia. He also served as a consultant for the Netherlands‘ government education project in Ghana.

He then worked as Senior Economist for the Sigma One Corporation in Ghana between 1998 and 2000. Between 2001 and 2002, he was on assignment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Doris Eshun