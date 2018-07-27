Ronaldo fined €3.2m in tax evasion case

By Starrfmonline

Cristiano Ronaldo will be fined 3.2 million Euros (3.7 million dollars) and sentenced to 24 months in prison, a sentence he is unlikely to serve, after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities, the prosecutor said on Friday.

The 33-year-old is accused of evading 5.7 million euros in taxes. He has denied the allegations.

Ronaldo is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Related Posts

Ronaldo Flies Off To China After Juventus £100m Deal

Brazil expected more from Neymar – Ronaldo

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus

The football star will be required to pay the 3.2-million-Euro fine plus the 5.7 million Euros in back taxes, 1 million Euros in accrued interest and 250 Euros-per-day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence.

This amount is likely to be only part of the striker’s fines over the case, which are expected to rise to around 19 million Euros in total.

Source: Reuters

You might also like
Sports

Ronaldo Flies Off To China After Juventus £100m Deal

Sports

Brazil expected more from Neymar – Ronaldo

Editors Pick

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus

Sports

Luis Enrique appointed Spain manager

Comments
Loading...