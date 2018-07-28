A/R: Royal Bank F’dation supports 7 communities with boreholes

Potable water supply in the Huntado community in the Amansie Central district of the Ashanti region is expected to improve henceforth, with the commissioning of a borehole by The Royal Bank Foundation.

Six other communities in the region – Asante Akyem Wioso, Ahwiren, Senfi, Afransie, Mpatasie, and the Nsutaman Senior High School – have likewise benefitted from the Foundation’s “Water for Life” Project.

The borehole project, solely financed by The Royal Bank, forms part of its corporate social responsibility.

Also the aim of the award-winning indigenous financial house is to construct sixty boreholes annually across the country, for communities and institutions that lack access to potable water.

Speaking to Ultimate Business after the commissioning of the boreholes on Thursday, Managing Director of The Royal Bank, Mr. Osei Asafo Adjei mentioned that his outfit was delighted about carrying on, the vision of its founder, Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu which is to help the underprivileged in society.

“This is the vision of the founder of the bank and as a result it has come to stay. It’s part of our corporate social responsibility and so, as long as the bank exists, we’ll continue to do it every year.

“We normally pick four regions every year. This year, it’s been Ashanti, Central, Western and we’re also doing something similar in parts of the Brong Ahafo and probably look at the North. We’ve been to the North already but we go round and once we do a full circle, then we start again,” he noted.

Mr. Adjei added: “The Water for Life Project has changed a lot of lives in so many communities. I remember we did some last year in the Mempeasem community in Volta region and the people were overly enthusiastic, recounting how they were challenged with lack of potable water and the water-borne diseases that had plagued their communities over the years.”

The Royal Bank MD charged the beneficiary communities to keep the facilities in good shape so that it will last for generations.

Mr. Asafo-Adjei was accompanied by the Head of Finance Mr. David Okyere Nyarko, Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Joseph Boateng and other top officials of The Royal Bank.

On their part as beneficiaries, an opinion leader, Andrews Kwabena Nsowah expressed gratitude to The Royal Bank Foundation for drilling the borehole for the Huntado community.

The Royal Bank Foundation has since August 2014 provided a total of 139 boreholes nationwide, as part of its four main objectives which are health, water and sanitation, education, culture and sports.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Patricia Ama Bonsu