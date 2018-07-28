I’ll be a ‘star’ when I leave parliament- Ken Agyapong

Controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has begun savoring happy moments he intends to enjoy after leaving parliament.

The loud-mouthed Member of Parliament who is also a business mogul is anticipating to be a star when he retires from parliament in 2020.

His decision not seek re-election in election 2020, as MyNewsGH.com reported earlier, comes on the back of the recent brouhaha that characterized his pronouncements that Parliament was cheap and “useless”.

The comments landed him in trouble as he was hauled before the privileges committee of parliament to answer for his comments, deemed denigrating to the legislature.

He has since apologized and explained that he said parliament was cheap and not useless.

A day after his appearance at the privileges committee, he announced he will not seek re-election in 2020 because his wife had advised him not to.

“Wait and see. I will become a star out of Parliament. I will not seek re-election and my constituents will suffer for that. Mark it on the wall” he told Omanhene Kwabena Asante, host of Badwam on Adom TV.

Source: MyNewsgh