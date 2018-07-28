Ken. Agyapong ‘escapes’ Parliament’s anger

The embattled Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong will have to wait a little longer to know if Parliament will suspend or punish him for referring to the House Cheap and useless.

This is because the House today rose without deciding on the appropriate sanctions for the MP despite the recommendations of the privileges committee that sat on his contempt hearing.

The Joe Osei-Wusu-led committee proposed either a suspension or reprimand for the maverick politician.

“The committee has carefully considered the matter in the light of the totality of the evidence gathered and in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, the standing orders and other relevant enactment, and concluded that the honourable member for Assin Central constituency Mr. Ken Ohene Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that “Parliament is cheap” and “Parliament is useless”.

“Accordingly, the committee recommends to the House to adopt its report and sanction honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong by suspending him for the rest of this session or reprimand him”.

The proposed sanctions by the committee come despite Mr. Agyepong’s denial that he called the House “useless” when he appeared for them.

Parliament however could not exact the sanction today.

The maverick politician had gone on a radio tirade against the Majority leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and the House after some members called on him to exercise restraint in his outbursts against investigative journalist Anas Armeway Anas following his work on Ghana Football which resulted in the removal of Kwesi Nyantakyi as President of the Ghana Football Association.

Meanwhile, Civil society group Odekro wants Parliament to withhold the salary of Mr. Agyapong if he is suspended.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM