Mantrac Ghana holds first Infrastructure Day Event

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products in Ghana, has held its maiden Infrastructure Day celebration under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s World Today”.

The event, organized in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries, Association of Road Contractors, Ghana Real Estate Development Association and the One District One Factory Secretariat, brought together stakeholders, industry experts from Caterpillar and Mantrac Ghana to share ideas on the latest technology advancements at the job-site and business as well as discuss innovations that can help address challenges in the design and delivery of major projects.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana Limited, Mr. Steven Scott indicated that, “Recent publications attest to the fact that infrastructure investment is a key enabler for sustainable development, economic growth, competitiveness and long-term job creation”. He went on further to commend government on its vision to expand the country’s infrastructure and reiterated Mantrac Ghana’s commitment to supporting such projects with expertise, equipment and product support to ensure that these projects are competed successfully.

Mr. Scott went further to explain that, to promote growth, competitiveness and general well-being of citizens, governments have a responsibility to maintain appropriate levels of productive investment in infrastructure. He mentioned that for the past 81years, Caterpillar equipment had have provided support for major infrastructure projects in Ghana.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta congratulated Mantrac Ghana for creating an appropriate environment for the sharing of ideas pertaining to infrastructure development in Ghana. Hon. Eugene Fred-Ofori, who represented the Minister, used the opportunity to pledge government’s support to provide good motorable road infrastructure resources to aid in the economic development of the country.

Participants at the infrastructure day were also introduced to CAT® Finance Services which is a collaboration between Mantrac Ghana and Stanbic Bank Ghana to provide customized financial solutions for customers who buy caterpillar products.

Mantrac Ghana’s product range includes Hydraulic Excavators, Motor Graders, Off Highway Trucks, Backhoe Loaders, Soil Compactors, Skid Steer Loaders, Articulated Dump Trucks, Track-Type Tractors, Pipe Layers, Scrappers, Wheel Loaders, Track Loaders, Asphalt Pavers, Asphalt Compactors and power generation equipment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM