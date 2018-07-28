Nigerian arrested for stealing PCs at Zabzugu Assembly Office

A Nigerian suspect identified as Nkem Egale who on Thursday burgled the Zabzugu District Assembly Finance office and stole three desktop computers has been nabbed.

The suspect was arrested Friday evening immediately he arrived at the busy terminal in Tamale’s Central Business district known as “The Bus Stop” by a group of waiting police and members of a vigilante group operating in the Zabzugu town.

He is being prepared for prosecution.

Nkem, 48, is suspected to have gained passage into the office by cutting the mesh netting of a window with a pair of scissors, and was fleeing with the computers when arrested upon an intelligence.

Police found the computer monitors and some peripheral devices concealed in two bags with him while he was alighting with other passengers from the only commercial vehicle operating in the area.

The District Chief Executive Ahmed Adarkwah confirmed the incident and added his office had received the news about the arrest of the suspect.

“That’s exactly the case”, the DCE said. “They have broken into one of the offices of the district assembly and made away with some desktop commuters and other things”.

Mr. Adarkwah stated also that his finance officers could not determine how many items were stolen and that they were waiting for the suspect to be transferred back to Zabzugu.

“We just learned that they have busted somebody in Tamale, so…we handed over to the police to do investigation”, he said.

