SIC, Best Assurance, others win big at 2018 Ghana Insurance Award

Some insurers who have stood the test of time, as well as others who have rolled out innovative policies over the years, were awarded at the maiden edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards.

The event which took place on July 27 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra brought insurance industry players together to celebrate and appreciate their efforts by rewarding achievement and leadership in various key areas.

The event organised by Xodus Communications Limited sought to honour top-class performance, professionalism and innovation across the Ghanaian insurance industry and promote the growth of the industry through progressive competition, innovation and adherence to the highest professional standards.

The awards had categories for life and non-life companies, re-insurers, banking institutions, brokerage firms and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.

SIC Insurance Company Limited bagged five awards by winning General Insurance Company of the Year, Brand of the Year in Insurance, Indigenous Company, CSR Leadership, and ICT Leadership award.

Donewell Insurance Company Limited, Best Assurance, Starlife Assurance, Acacia Health Insurance Limited all left with two awards in the other categories.

Nationwide Medical Insurance also won the Health Insurance Company of the Year award.

Below is the list of winners

1. Brand of the Year (Insurance category) – SIC Insurance Company Limited

2. Claims Initiative Award – Equity Assurance Ghana Limited

3. Emerging Brand of the Year – Best Assurance Company Limited

4. Best Growing Company of the Year (Insurance category) – Prime Insurance Company Limited

5. Best Growing Company of the Year (Private health insurance category) – Acacia Health Insurance Limited

6. Indigenous Company of the Year – SIC Insurance Company Limited

7. Customer Care Award – Starlife Assurance Company Limited

8. Banc Assurance Leader Award – Barclays Bank

9. Product Innovation Award – Metropolitan Health Insurance

10. Personal Line Insurer of the Year – Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited

11. Fastest Growing Company – Saham Life Insurance Ghana Limited

12. Commercial Line Insurer of the Year – Donewell Insurance Company Limited

13. Mobile Insurance Leadership Award – Bima Ghana (MilVik Ghana Limited)

14. Marketing Initiative of the Year – Acacia Health Insurance Limited

15. Promising Company of the Year – Best Assurance Company Limited

16. Health Insurance Company of the Year – NMH Nationwide Medical Insurance Ltd

17. CSR Leadership Award – SIC Insurance Company Limited

18. Major Loss Award – Donewell Insurance Company Limited

19. Life Insurance Company of the Year – Starlife Assurance Company Limited

20. ICT Leadership Award – SIC Insurance Company Limited

21. Brand of the Year (Private health insurance category) – Premier Health Insurance

22. General Insurance of the Year – SIC Insurance Company Limited

Special Recognition Awards

1. Insurance Personality of the Year – Dr. Kwame Acheamping Kyei (Chairman of GLICO Group)

2. Young Achiever of the Year – Kakra Duffuor Nyarko (Executive Director of Starlife Assurance Company Limited)

3. Unsung Hero Award – Fred Lamptey (General Manager, Hollard Insurance)

4. Woman of Excellence Award – Nancy Ampah

5. Entrepreneur of the Year – Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh (CEO of Acacia Health Insurance Limited)

6. CEO of the Year – Percy Asare Ansah (CEO of Premier Health Insurance)

Source: Ghanaweb