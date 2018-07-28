Takoradi’s most notorious taxi driver jailed

One of Western region’s notorious suspects, Jerry Tetteh, alias Amanor has been nabbed by personnel of the Takoradi Police Command and subsequently prosecuted.

The convict, a 24 year old taxi driver, according to police reports has specialised in the stealing of flat screen televisions, laptops and phones in Takoradi.

After a painstaking intelligence gathering led by the District Commander, Chief Supt, Peter Ofori Donkor, Amanor was arrested while driving on July 24, 2018.

In recent times a significant number of residents in Sekondi-Takoradi have allegedly fallen victim to his operations.

Jerry Tetteh allegedly monitors his victims carefully when they board his car and sometimes even assists them with their luggage. He seizes the opportunity to examine their rooms and act accordingly.

Some of his victims who spoke on condition of anonymity said Tetteh sometimes poses as an SOS worker soliciting for funds for orphanages and needy homes using the name Evans in order to know their homes.

On July 24 when he was arrested, quite a number of his victims identified him.

He was handed a six-month jail sentence in hard labour by his honor Thomas Offedie, presiding judge at the Takoradi magistrate court,

His accomplice Stephen Cann,popularly known as Sibo, a television game repairer, was also handed a ghc408 fine for receiving stolen goods in default of four months imprisonment.

The Takoradi police have retrieved most of the stolen televisions and have given them back to their rightful owners based on the orders of the Judge.

Meanwhile, litany of cases await him at the same court as the Kwesimintsim police command has also preferred several charges against him.

Jerry Tetteh is expected to appear in court on August 27, 2018 to respond to the charges.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Emmanuel Ohene Gyan