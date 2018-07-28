WATCH LIVE: Parliament rises today By Kent Mensah On Jul 28, 2018 Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+WhatsAppEmailLinkedinViber Watch the last day of sitting in Parliament as the House discusses a few bills on the table: Related Posts Suspension: Freeze “truant” MP Ken Agyapong’s… Jul 28, 2018 I’ll be a ‘star’ when I leave parliament- Ken Agyapong Jul 28, 2018 Gov’t to terminate $510m Ameri deal; Mytilineos Int. takes… Jul 26, 2018 Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+WhatsAppEmailLinkedinViber