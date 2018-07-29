Akufo-Addo degrading secondary education – Omane Boamah

A former Communications minister Dr. Omane Boamah has accused the Akufo-Addo government of undermining secondary education in the country.

According to him, the double-tracking system being considered by the government as a measure in dealing with the numbers under the Free SHS policy, is not the solution.

“Secondary level education in Ghana is being degraded with every passing decision of the President Akufo-Addo Government. And I’m worried about the socioeconomic implications thereof for current and prospective students, parents and indeed the entire nation.

“Yes, the 1992 constitution supports Free education but how free is the current “Free SHS”? It is neither free nor fair. Several well meaning Ghanaians advised this Government whiles in opposition and in government about the (un)intended consequences of its wholesale “Free SHS” wild promise; yet the advice was treated with contempt,” Dr. Boamah wrote on Facebook.

He stressed: “There’s no gain in seeking vindication when education in Ghana is being diluted and destroyed. …also think about the implications for tertiary education including universities few years from now.

“The Shift system at the SHS level is simply not the solution and must not be an option. If the government wants to proceed on its chosen path, then, please engage the private Senior High Schools closely for a better innovation”.

The Double Track System will be similar to the semester mode of learning applicable in the universities at the SHS level, disclosed the Deputy Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum will last for only seven years. With this system, each track will be in school for specific days for each semester and go on vacation and come back for the second semester.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and a litany of think tanks including IMANI Africa and ISODEC slammed the yet-to-be-introduced system as needless.

ISODEC, for instance, attributed lack of due diligence on the part of government before implementing the fee-free education policy as the cause of the current crisis the nation is experiencing at the SHS level.

