Akufo-Addo off to Togo for ECOWAS Summit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

He left Ghana on Sunday, 29th July, 2018.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 30th to 31st July, 2018, and will, amongst others, witness the election of a new Chairperson of ECOWAS.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 31st July, 2018, a communication from the presidency said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM