Akufo-Addo off to Togo for ECOWAS Summit

By Kent Mensah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

He left Ghana on Sunday, 29th July, 2018.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 30th to 31st July, 2018, and will, amongst others, witness the election of a new Chairperson of ECOWAS.

Related Posts

Free SHS has come to stay – Akufo-Addo

Be loyal – Gabby to “ambitious” ministers

Railway: Akufo-Addo will smile like Buhari— Joe Ghartey

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 31st July, 2018, a communication from the presidency said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Education

Free SHS has come to stay – Akufo-Addo

Headlines

Be loyal – Gabby to “ambitious” ministers

Business

Railway: Akufo-Addo will smile like Buhari— Joe Ghartey

General

We are proud of you – U/W Chiefs tell Akufo-Addo

Comments
Loading...